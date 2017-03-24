Featured Stories

Liberty mayor outlines public safety sales tax in forum

Blue Jay netters look to continue dominance on hard courts

Returners could make another run at state trophies

Revitalization effort to downtown Smithville streets underway

Earnest Sheperd's long-time director gears up for another summer

Oodles of noodles: 25th annual spaghetti dinner

Oodles of noodles: 25th annual spaghetti dinner

A decade of business connections

A decade of business connections

Show-Me Showdown: Class 4 Boys Basketball Third-Place Game

Show-Me Showdown: Class 4 Boys Basketball Third-Place Game

Smithville Primary School Fun Run

Smithville Primary School Fun Run

Liberty mayor outlines public safety sales tax in forum

LIBERTY — In about 12 days, the Liberty City Council will know whether residents are willing to add a half-cent sales tax for public safety. The issue will be on the April 4 ballot.

Revitalization effort to downtown Smithville streets underway
Revitalization effort to downtown Smithville streets underway

SMITHVILLE — City leaders are working with area residents, businesses and organizations to revitalize downtown with a street-scape plan that will provide for slower traffic, encouraging more people to visit events and shop throughout the district, while providing safe spaces for pedestrian traffic.

Jamie Lee Curtis penning book about selfie culture for kids

Enjoy fresh produce before your garden is planted

Jodie Marsh's father given cocaine by doctors

Kate Bosworth joins Long Road Home

Bond, levy funds authorized

SMITHVILLE — To secure funding for ballot initiatives approved by Smithville School District voters last fall, the Board of Education authorized the issuance of general obligation bonds and certificates of participation at its March 15 meeting.

Early childhood center, building remodels round out proposal

Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-week series detailing projects incorporated in the Kearney School District’s $27 million bond issue appearing on the April 4 ballot. This week discusses projects related to a proposed early childhood and district education center, Kearney Middle Sch…

School naming meetings set

SMITHVILLE — As Smithville School District prepares to open a third elementary school in 2018 and move to neighborhood buildings, the existing schools and new school will undergo a renaming and naming process.

Entertainment budget upped $95,000 for amphitheater anniversary

KEARNEY — Patrons of the Kearney Amphitheater will have an opportunity to see an award-winning national country star as part of this year’s Kearney Amphitheater concert schedule after city leaders approved increasing the venue’s budget by $95,000 to bring the act to the city in honor of the …

This 'Beast' is a beaut

After recovering from the realization that the previous animated Disney version of “Beauty and the Beast” is now more than 25 years old, and with the caveat that I’m not generally a Disney animated movie fan myself, I took my excited 13-year-old to the drive-in this past weekend to see the l…

11 of the most intriguing unsigned free agents

Porter Sr. agrees to join Mizzou staff; Porter Jr. gains release from Huskies

Tom Oates: In a region loaded with stout defenses, offense will be the key

Noland back in mix at QB for Iowa State

