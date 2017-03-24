Featured Stories
LIBERTY — In about 12 days, the Liberty City Council will know whether residents are willing to add a half-cent sales tax for public safety. The issue will be on the April 4 ballot.
SMITHVILLE — City leaders are working with area residents, businesses and organizations to revitalize downtown with a street-scape plan that will provide for slower traffic, encouraging more people to visit events and shop throughout the district, while providing safe spaces for pedestrian traffic.
A Baton Rouge woman is accused of helping her brother and a friend assault and attempt to kill the father of her child by asking him to come to her house, according to a Baton Rouge police report.
Recent comments by a neighboring community resident on the city of Liberty budget and proposed public safety sales tax comparing 2012 to 2016 omitted several key points.
Do I like the idea of paying more taxes? No. Do I want good police and firefighter protection when I need it? Yes!
LIBERTY — Last year the Liberty North boys golf team had a season to remember.
LIBERTY — Over the past several years, the Blue Jays have been the most consistent winning team in the Northland.
KEARNEY — It turned out to be a magical high school track and field season for the Bulldogs last spring.
SMITHVILLE — To secure funding for ballot initiatives approved by Smithville School District voters last fall, the Board of Education authorized the issuance of general obligation bonds and certificates of participation at its March 15 meeting.
Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-week series detailing projects incorporated in the Kearney School District’s $27 million bond issue appearing on the April 4 ballot. This week discusses projects related to a proposed early childhood and district education center, Kearney Middle Sch…
SMITHVILLE — As Smithville School District prepares to open a third elementary school in 2018 and move to neighborhood buildings, the existing schools and new school will undergo a renaming and naming process.
LIBERTY — There’s not a lot of downtime at Earnest Shepherd Memorial Youth Center. Executive Director Sheila Bruns is hip deep into planning for summer camps and other activities.
KEARNEY — Patrons of the Kearney Amphitheater will have an opportunity to see an award-winning national country star as part of this year’s Kearney Amphitheater concert schedule after city leaders approved increasing the venue’s budget by $95,000 to bring the act to the city in honor of the …
After recovering from the realization that the previous animated Disney version of “Beauty and the Beast” is now more than 25 years old, and with the caveat that I’m not generally a Disney animated movie fan myself, I took my excited 13-year-old to the drive-in this past weekend to see the l…
