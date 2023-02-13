The last day to register to vote in the April election is March 8. In-person absentee voting for cause at the Clay County Election Board office begins Feb. 21 and runs through April 3. No-excuse absentee, in-person voting begins March 21. The last day to vote absentee in person is April 3. The last day to request an absentee ballot mail is March 22.
CLAY COUNTY — Voters in Clay County who cast absentee ballots by mail in the April election will be able to track their ballots to ensure their votes were received by Clay County Election Board.
Starting with the April 4 election, all mailed absentee ballots will include a tear-off receipt that will have a QR and web address with a PIN that will let county voters track their ballot. A link will also be available on the election board website, www.voteclaycountymo.gov, under the Absentee Ballot section of the Voter Information tab.
For details on ballot issues and qualifications of candidates on the April ballot, grab your print copy of the Courier-Tribune each Thursday this week through the end of March or visit www.mycouriertribune.com/news/election_news.
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
