Charcoal rot disease in area soybean fields

These seedlings submitted to the MU Plant Diagnostic Clinic tested positive for fusarium, charcoal rot, and rhizoctonia infection.

 Submitted photo/University of Missouri Extension

Charcoal rot is a fungal disease that occurs in years during hot, dry weather. The fungus infects seedling early in the growing season, yet the foliar symptoms generally occur in mid- to late- reproductive stages of soybeans. However, damaged and dying soybeans samples sent the MU Plant Diagnostic Laboratory have been identified as charcoal rot.

"Growers should be aware of this disease as dying plants have been found in local fields," states a release from the University of Missouri Extension in St. Joseph.

