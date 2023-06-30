Charcoal rot disease in area soybean fields

Charcoal rot is a fungal disease that occurs in years during hot, dry weather. The fungus infects seedling early in the growing season, yet the foliar symptoms generally occur in mid- to late- reproductive stages of soybeans. However, damaged and dying soybeans samples sent the MU Plant Diagnostic Laboratory have been identified as charcoal rot.
"Growers should be aware of this disease as dying plants have been found in local fields," states a release from the University of Missouri Extension in St. Joseph.
Symptoms are a result of dry weather or high temperatures. The symptoms may be confused with other diseases.
"The fungus moves from roots to the stem and causes small, dark round fungal structures called microsclerotia. These structures cause the vascular system to clog, which causes wilting and stunting. This disease can last in the soil for many years and can also infect corn. Historically, this disease severely reduced soybean yields in the 1980s," said Wayne Flanary, a field specialist in agronomy for the MU extension office.
To determine if charcoal rot is present, farmer should the plants and split the lower stems or remove the outer epidermis and look for small black structures.
"Growers ask will fungicides work. Researchers have found that foliar fungicides do not prevent disease development therefore will not provide any benefit," said Flanary. "You can confirm this disease in your fields by sending plants to the MU Plant Diagnostic Laboratory and be sure to infected and healthy plants for the lab to compare. Directions on how to handle plants are Diagnostic Laboratory website and can be submitted by your local extension office."
For more information, contact Flanary at (816) 279-1691 or (913) 220-3670.
