Cool soil temperatures in northwest Missouri slow down early corn growth

Corn growers in northwest Missouri face potential emergence problems as weather conditions are not ideal heading into prime planting season.
The University of Missouri Extension reported that cool soil temperatures slowed down the growth of early planted corn.
Missouri’s Buchanan County Extension office, 4125 Mitchell Ave, St. Joseph, recorded average air temperatures of 45 degrees in recent days. Corn requires an accumulation of 100 to 120 growing degree-days, which is a running total of heat units calculated by the average air temperature staying above 50 degrees after corn is planted.
In a press release, Missouri Extension estimated early planted corn may take three to four weeks to grow under these conditions.
The release said low soil temperatures also cause emergence problems such as imbibitional chilling or coleoptile rupture that can result in poor corn stands.
Farmers need to wait a week to 10 days before scouting a field to assess if there was an injury event, although that timeline can shorten if soil temperatures start to warm up, according to the release.
