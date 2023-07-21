farm

The University of Missouri Center for Regenerative Agriculture reports about $2 million in initial funding will be available for Missouri producers interested in using cover crops or silvopasture approaches on their farmland. The deadline to apply for incentive payments is Aug. 31.

 Metro Creative

The University of Missouri Center for Regenerative Agriculture reports about $2 million in initial funding will be available for Missouri producers interested in using cover crops or silvopasture approaches on their farmland.

The deadline to apply for incentive payments is Aug. 31. Producers can learn more about the program and how to enroll at cra.missouri.edu/mo-crcl.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.