Missouri Extension offers virtual meetings to discuss row crops

The University of Missouri Extension is offering a series of virtual “town hall” meetings led by the department’s agronomy, livestock and horticulture specialists.
According to a news release, Wayne Flanary, agronomy field specialist, is one of the experts who will lead Zoom meetings at 7-8 a.m. every Friday morning to answer questions from row crop growers. Flanary will discuss issues such as pests attacking crops and current status of row crops this year.
The meetings are conducted remotely as a response to COVID-19 and the guidelines suggested by the CDC, according to the release.
Visit https://extension2.missouri.edu/ to find the links.
