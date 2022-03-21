The Missouri Grown program is providing up to $1,000 reimbursement to registered Missouri school districts and Early Childcare Education Centers to cover the purchase of specialty crops from a Missouri farmer between April 1 and Nov. 1.
This project aims to increase the consumption and knowledge of specialty crops in children and adults in schools/ECEs.
Each school/ECE is required to complete one educational activity about specialty crop production. It is encouraged that this activity include the farmer and can be in-person or virtual. The specialty crops can be served before or after the educational lesson. The specialty crop can be for taste testing, educational activity or served in regular school meals.
Another component of this project is to encourage and build relationships between schools/ECEs and Missouri farmers. A school district and ECE can only receive the reimbursement one time and funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted.
The Missouri Department of Agriculture must receive all paperwork by Nov. 30. To be considered for reimbursement, visit agriculture.mo.gov.
