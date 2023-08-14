Soybean white mold found regionally

White mold is known as Sclerotinia stem rot. This disease is caused by a fungus, which causes white mold on soybean stems at the nodes, states a release from the University of Missouri Extension.
"The lesions continue to affect the stem above and below the node and can girdle the stem. White mold likes high humidity," reads the release. This disease has been confirmed in Holt and Atchison counties.
Black sclerotia form along the stem or within the stem, which are the black resting stage of the fungi, which allows it to survive. Leaves die and turn brown and remain attached to the stem. Pods are small, but may also be affected by the mold.
"The sclerotia allow the fungus to survive several years in the soil. The disease is more severe during cool, wet or humid seasons where crop canopy closes during flowering," reads the statement from the Extension office. "Some soybean varieties show some resistance, but none are completely resistant. Rotate to a non-host crop for three years to reduce sclerotia.
To help prevent the disease from spreading, farmers should avoid early planting, move to wide rows and reduce high populations so the soybean canopy does not close early.
"Fungicides may be applied from R-1 to R-3 with most effective at R-1, which is beginning bloom. It is critical for the fungicide to penetrate the crop canopy, therefore, why it is important to spray early during the reproductive stage," states the Extension office. "Most importantly, if you find white mold in your field, harvest those fields last so you do not spread this disease to other fields. Also, clean your equipment to prevent spread to other fields."
For more information, contact Wayne Flanary, field specialist in agronomy at the University of Missouri Extension at 279-1691.
