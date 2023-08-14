Soybean white mold found regionally

White mold is known as Sclerotinia stem rot. This disease is caused by a fungus, which causes white mold on soybean stems at the nodes, states a release from the University of Missouri Extension.

 Submitted photo

"The lesions continue to affect the stem above and below the node and can girdle the stem. White mold likes high humidity," reads the release. This disease has been confirmed in Holt and Atchison counties.

