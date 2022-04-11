The second part of the University of Missouri Extension Specialty Crop Business Management Series begins April 26.
The webinar series helps new and established farmers make informed business decisions, said Juan Cabrera-Garcia, MU Extension state horticulture specialist.
“Successful farmers have a better quality of life that creates a ripple effect,” he said. “Quality products to nourish their consumers, creating jobs and contributing to MU Extension’s goal of doubling the state’s agricultural economy by 2030.”
The second part of the four-part series runs April 26 through May 24 and looks at farm infrastructure. Attendees will learn about accessing financial services, leasing versus purchasing land, buying farm equipment, management of water on the farm and determining the right scale of production.
Weekly Zoom sessions are 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays throughout 2022. Register for part two of the series at muext.us/2022SCBMS2.
Part three, running July through September, will cover marketing. Part four, running October through December, explores the economics of specialty crops.
For more information, contact Debi Kelly at (636) 797-5391 or Cabrera Garcia at jcabrera-garcia@missouri.edu.
