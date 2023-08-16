drought

During a listening session for the 2023 Farm Bill with Missouri Producers at the Missouri State Fair this week, Gov. Mike Parson reminded Missourians that the state remains in serious drought. While recent widespread rains have brought needed relief, most of Missouri is still suffering under serious drought conditions. According to the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee, nearly 92% of Missouri is experiencing drought conditions.

 Metro Creative

"Hot summers are nothing new in Missouri, but this summer, Missouri’s drought conditions are mainly impacting our state’s livestock producers,” Parson said. “While recent rains have helped, they’ve come late in the summer when hay production has already been severely limited and farm ponds have dried up. Most farmers entered the year with depleted hay reserves due to last year’s drought, and their concerns were again echoed today during our listening session with producers from across the state. More is needed, and we are committed to doing what we can to help our farmers and ranchers facing the effects of continued drought.”

