President Joe Biden announced Kyle Wilkens was appointed and sworn in as the United States Department of Agriculture rural development state director for Missouri.
“As USDA continues to improve the lives of Americans each day in positive ways, we welcome these talented individuals to advancing our shared mission,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Each of them will add to the experienced, dedicated and growing team throughout the department.”
A native of rural west-central Missouri, Wilkens has served as rural policy director for Congressman Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri since 2012. Prior to his time in Rep. Cleaver’s office, Wilkens spent nine years working as congressional staff to Missouri Congressman Ike Skelton.
“Kyle brings an in-depth knowledge of USDA and its programs and has extensive experience working with elected officials, community leaders and agencies at all levels of government on local economic development and rural development programs. Wilkens holds a Master of Art degree from Missouri State University,” states a release.
In conjunction with the guidance and support of the national office, state directors are responsible for promoting the mission and strategic goals of rural development. Information on programs available through USDA Rural Development is available by visiting rd.usda.gov/mo, by calling (573) 876-0976, or by emailing RDMissouri@usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.