The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers a variety of programs to farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. CFAP provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.
“Many commodities are covered, so no matter what you produce, you may be eligible for CFAP. And, whether you’ve worked with Farm Service Agency for years or you’re a new customer, we’re here to make sure the application process is as simple for you as possible,” states a USDA release.
The final deadline to apply for assistance is Friday, Sept. 11. To learn more, visit farmers.gov/cfap.
“We offer a call center at (877) 508-8364 for producers interested in one-on-one assistance with the application,” states the release.
