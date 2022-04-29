The old rule of thumb for crop farm operations is to apply fall ammonia after soil temperatures move to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, but this is trending downward, according to experts.
Long-term soil temperature analysis over time has shown soil temperatures in December and January may not stay below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, leading to conversion of ammonium to nitrate nitrogen, said Dr. John Lory, state nutrient management specialist with University of Missouri.
To completely stop this conversion during winter, soil temperatures must below 32 degrees to prevent soil microbes from converting ammonium to nitrate.
"Currently, soil temperatures are high through the past winter so that heat units of approximately from an October 1 ammonia application has accumulated over 1,175 heat units so all ammonia is converted to nitrate," states a release from the University of Missouri Extension office. "Once in nitrate form, it can move with soil water and subject to losses."
Applications from October 15 have accumulated approximately 900 heat units and so will also be converted. November 1 has accumulated 905 heat units which most nitrogen is also converted," states the release.
"Critical values are 900 to 1,000 heat units for ammonia conversion to nitrate nitrogen. If an ammonia nitrification inhibitor was added, double the heat units. In May, even those applications with a nitrification inhibitor, will be converted to nitrate nitrogen," according to the University of Missouri Extension.
Given this, corn color should be monitored for health, say experts. Losses can occur during wet springs, especially in June.
For more information, contact Wayne Flanary, field specialist in agronomy at the University of Missouri Extension, at 279-1691.
