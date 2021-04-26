Everly Ann Buehrer was born April 6, 2021, to Josh and Heather Buehrer. She weighed 8 lbs 12 oz.
Welcoming her home is her big sister, Olivia Grace, age 3. The proud grandparents are: Denny and Michelle Short of Liberty and Mark and Nancy Buehrer also of Liberty.
Great grandparents are: Bob and Pam Short of Gladstone, Ken and Rozella Caldwell of Liberty, Wayne and Juanita Sullins of Kansas City and Russ and Matie Stupps of Liberty.
