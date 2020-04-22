Gov. Parson appoints Judge W. Doug Thomson to Missouri Court of Appeals

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson appointed Judge W. Doug Thomson to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District serving Clay County. Thomson will succeed Judge Victor C. Howard who retired in November 2019.
A native of Maryville, Thomson earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Missouri State University in Springfield. Judge Thomson also holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.
Thomson is a member of the Missouri Bar Board of Governors as well as the Missouri Association of Probate and Associate Circuit Judges. He is active in his community as a member of his church and local Lion’s Club, according to a press release.
