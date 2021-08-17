Gregoire, Petrey to wed Stephen and Christine Gregoire of Liberty, MO, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Danielle Marie Gregoire to Samuel Harlan Petrey, son of Kenneth and Katherine Petrey of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. The future bride is a graduate of Oklahoma City University with a Bachelor in Music in Musical Theatre. She currently works as an Event Director for StarQuest Dance Competition. The future groom has a Bachelor in Music from DePaul University, in Chicago, and a Masters in Music Degree from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and a Performance Certificate from DePaul University. He is currently a member of the Akron Symphony Orchestra and is a staff member of the Idea Stream Public Media’s classical radio station WCLV in Clevelend, OH. A Sept. 24, 2022 wedding is planned in Cleveland, Ohio.
Danielle Gregoire and Samuel Petrey
