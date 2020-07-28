Haleys celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Jack and Wilda Haley will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 31. The couple married July 31, 1950 in Princeton, Missouri at the home of Rev. Flute Walker.
The couple, originally from Harris, Missouri, is parents to Julia Haley Hargus, Wanda Crawford and Mary (Terry) Shelton. They have five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 11 N. Fairview Ave., Liberty, MO 64068.
