Joneses celebrate 70 years together

D. Tom and Sally Rowe Jones are celebrating 70 years of marriage.
The couple wed Oct. 16, 1950, in Danforth Chapel on the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence, Kansas.
The couple has two sons, Tom and Mike, with wife Debbie; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent in care of Debbie Jones to 15 Moss Ave., Liberty, MO 64068.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.