Leonard and Vivian Lentz of Wheatland, MO married October 1st, 1961, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Leonard retired from Associated Grocers in 1999 and Vivian retired from Liberty Middle School in 2000. Since then, they've moved from Liberty, MO to Wheatland, MO to enjoy the quiet life in the countryside. During the winter months, they travel to Texas to avoid the dreaded Missouri snow. When they aren't traveling, Leonard enjoys spending his time hunting, fishing, and building anything and everything around the house. Vivian loves to spend her time reading, crafting and junking.
Although, their favorite way to pass the time is with their four children, Leonard Lentz Jr., Lynette Deibel, Daniel Lentz, Dora Hudlemeyer, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Leonard and Vivian have been happily married for 60 years and have a marriage to aspire for.
Well wishes for the couple can be sent to PO BOX 1853 Warsaw, MO 65355.
