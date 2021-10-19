Robert and Evelynn Niegsch will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The couple has three children: Sue Michaels, Glenda Grayum (married to Walt Grayum) and Bob Niegsch Jr. They are grandparents to 10 grandchildren and soon-to-be 23 great-grandchildren.
Robert retired from Ford Motor Company in Claycomo. Evelynn still works daily at Fuel Expresso in Kearney.
All of their children and spouses, grandchildren and spouses, and great-grandchildren want to thank Robert and Evelynn for their amazing love and commitment to marriage. In a day when few stay married until their children are grown, much less 65 years, they have passed on an example and a legacy of faithfulness to each other and to the Lord Jesus Christ.
Thank you, with lots of love, from all of us.
