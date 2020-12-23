Al and Linda Paden are celebrating 50 golden years together.
Lakeya Paden and Angee and Kelly Schmidt would like to wish their parents a Happy Anniversary and send much love on this blessed day.
Al and Linda (Crabtree) Paden were married on Dec. 28, 1970 at Wyatt Park Baptist Church in St. Joseph. They have four grandchildren- Shane, Regan, Zack, and Brodie and one great-grandchild, Greyson. They reside in Smithville.
