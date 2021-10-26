Stewart and Rose Marie (Cantlon) Shepherd celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Stewart and Rose were married on Oct. 17, 1951 at the Liberty Methodist Church, Liberty.
The couple has two children: Sharman Shepherd and her husband, Ron Crawford, and Sara Shepherd and her husband, Amer Hassan. They also have three grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.