Smithville insurance agent wins award

COLUMBIA — Smithville Shelter Insurance Co. agent George Williams, has been honored as one of Shelter’s highest achieving sales representatives, based on overall 2019 agency operations.
The Champion designation recognizes members of a select group of Shelter agents who demonstrate the highest overall excellence in insurance services and meet corporate standards of sound agency operation during the previous year, according to a press release.
Williams has represented Shelter since 1989. Since then, he has earned the Champion recognition 29 times.
The George Williams Agency is located at 1304 U.S. Highway 169 Ste. 110 in Smithville.
