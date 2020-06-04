Stranges celebrate 60 years of marriage Donald Ray and Shirley Diane Strange celebrated 60 years of marriage. They were united in marriage at Arley United Methodist Church on May 20, 1960. They have lived around Clay County except for a few years when work required moving south of the river.
Their children are Barbara Bowers and Bradley Strange and grandchildren are Nicholas Bowers and Kimberly Bowers.
