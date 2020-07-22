Johnny Weidmaier of Holt and Lexie Howard of Holt are pleased to announce their engagement.
They are to be married Friday, July 24th, 2020, in Liberty, MO. The wedding will take place at St. James Catholic Church in Liberty, MO.
Johnny is the son of Kathy and David Weidmaier. Lexie is the daugher of Francene and Willie Howard.
Johnny graduated from Kearney High School in 2015. He attended Kansas State University, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering degree.
Johnny is currently working as the production supervisor for Cargill in Hutchison, Kansas.
Lexie graduated from Kearney High School in 2015. She attended UMKC, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in teaching.
Lexie is currently working as a technical teacher in the Wichita Catholic Diocese.
After the wedding, the couple will take a honeymoon.
