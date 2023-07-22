In the heat of summer, have you ever craved a cool, refreshing beverage that not only quenches your thirst but also tantalizes your taste buds with creamy sweetness? Yes? Well, look no further than horchata, the rice-based beverage that has been capturing hearts and palates around the world.

The complete name is "Agua de Horchata," which translates to "rice water." Horchata is a traditional milky beverage made from a combination of rice, water, cinnamon, milk, sugar and vanilla. While various regional recipes exist, each with its own twist, the fundamental elements remain the same. The rice is soaked overnight with cinnamon, then blended and strained to create a smooth puree.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.