DIVAS ON A DIME: Ready for pumpkin spice whoopie pies?

These soft and dreamy whoopie pies are bound to please.

 Submitted photo/JasonCoblentz.com

Nestled snugly between "everything BBQ-flavored time" and "everything peppermint-flavored time" we have my personal favorite: "everything pumpkin-spice-flavored time"! This week I have a wonderful dessert overflowing with the nectar of the pumpkin spice gods.

Remember whoopie pies? If a cake, a cookie, frosting and a sandwich somehow managed to have a baby, it'd be a whoopie pie. Two round, pillowy cakelike cookies with a creamy cloudlike filling sandwiched between them. So soft and dreamy, they're bound to please the most discerning sweet tooth.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com. (c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.

