Experts offers tips to cut winter energy costs

Check the weatherstripping around doors, including the door sweep attached to the bottom, and applying exterior-grade caulking to seal gaps can help homeowner save on winter heating bills, says experts.
Families are expected to pay an average of 17.2% more for home heat this coming season compared to last winter, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. This brings the two-year hike to more than 35%.
Those who heat their homes with natural gas are facing the largest spike, with their costs expected to rise 34.3% to $952 for the season, the association reports.
"Heating oil is expected to jump 12.8% and those whose heat runs on electricity can expect to see a nearly 7% increase on their bills this year," states the release.
The following tips can help keep homes properly insulated and lower their heating bills this winter, according to a press release.
• Windows – Check for leaks around the edges where the window is hinged, slides or meets another unit. Clean the tracks of any debris that might be interfering with seals. Lock windows once winter sets in and apply a quality exterior caulk to seal any leaks.
• Doors – Feel around the perimeter of the door for any cooler air coming in. Check the weatherstripping around the door, including the door sweep attached to the bottom. Apply exterior-grade caulking to seal gaps if necessary.
• Attics, basements and crawlspaces – Leaky ductwork is a primary escape route for warm air, so inspect all visible ductwork openings that can be easily accessed. Check for any holes that go through the main floor to the basement or attic, for small openings in the ductwork, electrical or plumbing connection. Caulk or foam around them or use foil tape or mastic to seal any leaks.
• Pipes – Disconnect, drain and store any garden hoses as the weather turns cold. Any exposed water pipes in uninsulated spaces such as in a crawlspace, attic or exterior wall should be protected with foam insulating sleeves. Burst pipes from freezing can cause some of the most expensive repairs in the home.
• HVAC – Change air filters on a regular basis. Operate the system on the "auto" fan setting on the thermostat. Ensure proper airflow by inspecting ducts for dust buildup and obstructions. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, HVAC preventative maintenance can help save homeowners up to 25% in energy cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.