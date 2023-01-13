Get organized by cleaning out closet, donating clothes

The National Association of Professional Organizers is a group of professional organizers and consulters.
In 1991, NAPO celebrated the first Get Organized Week. This was an annual event organized to help individuals, businesses, and schools to implement time management, organization, storage solutions, and productivity into their daily lives. In 2005, NAPO declared January as Get Organized Month.
Organizing can come in many forms. The national company, At Closets by Design, with a location in the metro area, created The Closet Diet, according to a press release.
Closets by Design suggests these organizational ideas to slim down that closet.
Start from scratch: Take everything out of your closet and sort it. Throw out old and damaged clothing. Donate what you do not need or don't wear.
Use the 80/20 rule: The average American only wears 10 to 20% of their clothes. Remove items you have not worn in a year. Donate the excess.
In Clay County, there are several places to donate including A Turning Point, 1900 NE Englewood Road, Gladstone; the Warrior Closet for the Smithville School District, 675 S. Commercial Ave.; and Clay County Clothes Closet, 3939 N. Cleveland Ave. Remember to call for donation times.
Donation direction: To help figure out what you aren’t wearing, face hangers in one direction and turn them around when you wear what’s on it. After six months, clothes on hangers facing the original direction can be put in the donation pile. For someone who has trouble letting go, you can move the items to a box in your garage or attic and write the date on it. After six months, if you have not gone into the box to get something, you won’t miss it when it’s gone.
One in, one out: For every new article of clothing you bring into your closet, get rid of a similar item. If you are feeling energized or are really strapped for space; up the ratio to one in, two out.
Out with the odd: Only keep clothes, shoes, and accessories in your closet. Tax records, old gift bags, and the like don’t belong next to your stack of sweaters.
