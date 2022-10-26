Hacks help trim utility bills

Strategic use of appliances in a home can help consumers reduce their energy bills by a significant amount.

A rapid rise in the cost of living will undoubtedly prove to be one of the major stories of 2022. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, energy prices rose by 41.6% in the 12-month period that ended in June 2022, marking the highest 12-month increase since April 1980.

The significant spike in energy costs is somewhat misleading, as the BLS considers motor fuel prices, which rose more than 60% in the 12-month period ending in June 2022, part of the energy category. However, during that same period, electricity prices rose by nearly 14% while natural gas prices increased by 38%. Both of those increases were more significant than the more publicized rise in food prices, which rose by right around 10%.

