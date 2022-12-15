With the holiday season rapidly approaching, it’s important to make sure pets stay safe and healthy – especially with the temptations of new foods, decorations, and other potential hazards around that the family pet might not be used to
The Humane Society of Missouri is sharing a few tips from veterinarians at the HSMO’s Animal Medical Center of Mid-America to help ensure all celebrations are safe and fun for those four-legged friends:
Be careful with festive foods
• Avoid feeding your pet anything they are not used to eating. Otherwise, they could end up with an upset stomach.
• Fatty and spicy foods, chocolate and other sweets, which can cause severe stomach issues, should be off-limits to pets.
• Don’t give turkey, chicken or ham bones to your pet. Bones can easily break and splinter, causing mouth injuries and intestinal blockage.
• Move cocktails out of your pet’s reach. Even though the impact of alcohol is often mild, call your veterinarian if your pet gets a hold of an alcoholic beverage. Be on the lookout for warning signs such as lethargy, drooling, vomiting or collapse.
Keep seasonal plants and decorations out of reach
• Plants such as mistletoe, rosemary and holly berries can result in severe gastrointestinal upset if eaten.
• Christmas trees and other festive decorations can be dangerous to pets. If your pet chews on the lights or cords, they could be electrocuted. If ingested, decorations and tinsel could cause gastrointestinal problems or obstruction. Glass ornaments could pose an additional danger if your pet knocks them off the tree and the ornaments shatter.
• Live Christmas trees come with even more concerns. The oils from trees and tree needles can cause gastrointestinal trouble, and if pets eat the needles, those needles could puncture their intestinal lining. But the most dangerous part of the live tree is the water in the tree’s base. The pine sap, preservatives and fire retardant in the water are harmful to dogs and cats.
Travel safely and secure your pet
• Small pets should be placed in a pet carrier during car rides, and the carrier needs to be securely fastened.
• Dogs should use a pet travel safety harness that attaches to your car’s seat belt.
• Make sure your pet is always wearing their collar and identification tags, and if your pet is microchipped, verify that your contact information is current with the microchip company before you leave.
In case of any holiday pet emergency, make sure you have your veterinarian’s contact information handy.
