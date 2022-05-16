Spire and Evergy are offering Pay As You Save, a program aimed at helping Missouri customers reduce their utility bills through energy-efficiency upgrades.
While Evergy launched a PAYS program in 2021, this is the first time Spire and Evergy are jointly offering PAYS to assist customers of both utilities.
To participate, customers can sign up for a free home energy assessment.
"Energy analysts create a customized plan outlining recommended cost-effective energy-efficient upgrades such as a new air conditioner, furnace, water heater, duct sealing or insulation improvements," states a program release.
Through this new program, customers then repay the qualifying upgrade cost through a fixed monthly charge on their utility bills. For all-electric homes, the entirety of the upgrade that qualifies for financing is done through Evergy, and if a home also uses natural gas, Spire will finance the cost for the natural gas savings upgrades.
PAYS financing charges will then be split and reflected on both Spire and Evergy bills.
“We’re excited to offer another opportunity to help our customers save energy – and money,” said Shaylyn Dean, Spire director of external affairs. “Energy-efficiency programs like PAYS can help customers afford energy-saving strategies and equipment upgrades for their homes while lowering their utility bills.”
For eligibility information and more details, visit SpireEnergy.com/PAYS or Evergy.com/PAYS.
