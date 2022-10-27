Scare up a haunted house at home

Homeowners looking to provide their own share of scares to friends and family — or to create a scream-worthy tableau for the visiting public to enjoy — can consider some of these haunted house ideas.

 Metro Creative

Everyone deserves a good scare come Halloween. Some people sit down to horror movie marathons, while others page through thrilling books from famed horror writers such as Stephen King and Dean Koontz. However, hands-on scares can be just as effective, which probably accounts for the popularity of haunted hay rides and haunted corn mazes.

Homeowners looking to provide their own share of scares to friends and family — or to create a scream-worthy tableau for the visiting public to enjoy — can consider some of these haunted house ideas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.