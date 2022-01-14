Simples ways to make your computer run more smoothly

Few people can say they have not experienced the dreaded spinning color wheel or had an application unexpectedly crash when using their computers. Such problems can interfere with a workday or simply frustrate people using their computers on their own time.
While aging computers that routinely crash or simply don't operate at acceptable speeds may need to be replaced, users can take steps to make computers that aren't yet ready for the scrap heap operate more smoothly.
• Delete applications you don't use. Many computers come with a host of pre-installed programs that use up memory and run background processes even if they're never opened. Some may be responsible for background functions that are necessary for the computer to operate, while others can safely be deleted to clear up space and make computers run more efficiently. If you come across an application you don't use but are hesitant to delete it, contact the computer's manufacturer to learn what the application does. If you need it, keep it. If not, delete it and your computer may start to run faster.
• Invest in cloud storage. Photos and videos use up a considerable amount of memory. Cloud storage from providers such as Google can be as inexpensive as $2 per month, and transferring old files to the cloud can free up memory on your computer and help it run faster. Once you upload files to the cloud, delete them from your computer. Don't worry, they're still easily accessed via the cloud.
• Close your tabs. On days when your computer seems to be running especially slow, check your web browser to see how many tabs are open. Tabs use up a lot of memory, so the more tabs you have open, the slower your computer will run. Unless you need to keep a webpage open for work, close the tab once you're done looking at the page.
• Maintain an organized desktop. Whenever a computer is on, it must load each individual icon on the desktop. So the more icons on the desktop, the longer it will take for the computer to load them. Maintaining an organized desktop with only a few folders can help the computer operate more efficiently.
• Turn off automatic launches. Unless you know you're going to use a given application each time you log on to your computer, turn off its automatic launch function. Programs that automatically launch upon login are running even if you don't manually open them. These programs are then using up memory and slowing a computer down even if they aren't being used.
Computers that are running slowly can often be fixed with a few simple strategies to improve their efficiency.
