For many people, Thanksgiving weekend marks the beginning of the holiday season, states an Ameren press release. As families begin decking the halls, Ameren Missouri reminds customers of the following key safety tips.
Electrical safety
• Inspect all holiday lights for broken or cracked sockets. Look for frayed or bare wires, loose connections or damaged plugs. Throw away damaged light sets.
• Make sure lights, decorations and other electrical devices are disconnected before installing or working on them.
• Never overload electrical circuits or outlets. Use no more than three standard-size sets of lights per single extension cord to prevent from overheating.
• For outdoor lighting, use Underwriters Laboratories certified lights approved for outdoor use. Also, use heavy duty UL certified outdoor extension cords.
• Do not place cords under rugs or carpets, where they can be walked upon or where someone can trip over them.
• If using a ladder to hang outdoor lights, beware of overhead electrical wires near the house or street. Use a ladder that does not conduct electricity, such as fiberglass with nonconductive side rails.
Fire Prevention
• Keep decorations away from heat sources such as fireplaces, space heaters and furnaces. Nearly 40% of decoration fires happen because decorations are placed too close to a heat source, states the release.
• Blow out lit candles before leaving the room or going to bed. More than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles.
• When selecting a live tree, choose one that is new and fresh. Older trees tend to be drier and can catch fire more easily and burn faster. Check the tree's branches and look for a trunk sticky with sap, states the release. Needles should bend, not break, and should be hard to pull off branches. Keep the tree holder base filled with water.
• For artificial trees, select one that has been tested and labeled as being fire-resistant.
This time of year, according to Ameren, is also a good time to make sure the family home is ready for winter by making it as energy-efficient as possible.
“This winter, many of us will use more energy than in the past to keep our homes warm and well-lit since we’re continuing to spend more time at home,” said Shelly Harmon, manager of energy efficiency at Ameren Missouri. “Finding ways to be energy-efficient can help everyone save money on their energy statements — something we all appreciate during the holidays.”
LED lightbulbs are safer, sturdier and longer lasting than incandescent bulbs, which helps save energy inside a home as well as on an outdoor light display, the release states. In fact, LED strings can be used for up to 40 holiday seasons.
LEDs are cooler than incandescent lights, reducing the risk of combustion or burns. They are also more resistant to breakage than glass bulbs, which enables them to better withstand wind and snowstorms, states the release.
Another important area to check is heating, which can account for almost 50% of a home’s total energy use.
To save on heating costs, homeowners should add insulation and seal any cracks along doors and windows.
Cleaning or replacing filters regularly keeps furnaces running efficiently as well. In addition, upgrading to a smart thermostat can help keep temperatures comfortable, as well as help save on energy costs each year, states the release.
