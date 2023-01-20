Winter provides time to create sunroom ideas

In rooms with a view, arrange furniture so residents and guests can comfortably look outward and take in all the surround landscape has to offer.

As winter continues to linger, it’s not uncommon for people to look to the coming cold with a degree of lament. Spring, summer and fall provide ample opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors, but such chances are few and far between once the winter freeze settles in. Though winter might compel the masses to huddle up inside, there’s still a way to take in the great outdoors on cold winter days and nights.

It might not prove an exact substitute for summer nights around the fire pit, but a sunroom affords homeowners a chance to marvel at snowy winter landscapes without venturing out into the cold. Sometimes referred to as “all-season rooms,” sunrooms can make for a great retreat on quiet summer mornings or crisp autumn afternoons. Sunrooms can be treated as blank canvasses, which makes decorating them more fun. But a few tricks of the trade can help homeowners turn their blank canvasses into welcoming spaces to take in all that nature has to offer throughout the year.

