No one likes judicial activism, where unelected judges write our laws.
While I respect our judges, that is essentially what would happen with Proposition C on the June 2 ballot to form a charter or constitution commission. Our circuit court judges would appoint an unelected committee to rewrite county government. They’ll likely not know the specifics of county government and could make a fundamental mistake. While county government has its problems, this is not the solution we need.
Keep in mind that two commissioners put this on the ballot, not the voters. They didn’t sign up for reelection and are therefore lame ducks. I highly question their motives and don’t trust them. They are also the cause of news headlines related to underfunding the sheriff, suing the state auditor, adding $52 million in debt without voter approval and the like. They have delegated away authority that in most Missouri counties is done by commissioners who show up every day and not just twice a month.
Proponents say the county should resemble the structure of a city. This makes little sense as the two are entirely separate entities. It’s like comparing apples and oranges. The county doesn’t collect trash or provide water, for instance, although we do oversee unincorporated roads. Rather, the county is a financial clearinghouse for all the cities with collecting their property taxes and other settlements. We have our own circuit court, prosecutor and a sheriff for law enforcement. Moreover, we are a creature of the state. You similarly elect a state treasurer, state auditor, state attorney general and secretary of state.
Further, we already have self-government by our code of ordinances. Even charter/constitution governments must operate within the confines of state law. The only way for complete autonomy would be to secede from Missouri. Some 110 out of 114 counties in Missouri don’t have charter government. Jackson and St. Louis counties do have charters or constitutions. I don’t think we should strive to be like those counties.
Instead, elect new commissioners and let’s abide by existing state law. Right now we ignore that law and the good checks and balances within it. Please vote “no” on Proposition C.
Victor S. Hurlbert
Clay County auditor
