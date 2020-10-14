LIBERTY — Liberty High School’s new fine arts wing is up and occupied. After several months of construction, Fine Arts Director Aaron Money said he is excited to use the space and loves how it turned out.
“The most challenging part of this project related to the unique nature of the site. It was rather tight and had some topography challenges,” Liberty Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Steve Anderson said. “The design team actually took advantage of these challenges which has resulted in a unique and interesting space, while at the same time serving all of the building’s programming and space needs in and around fine arts. We are all very excited to introduce the new fine arts wing and theater space to the community as they should be very proud of this work.”
When LPS voters approved a district bond issue in 2018, a new wing and theater at LHS was on the list of district needs. With Liberty North having a state-of-the-art theater, LPS wanted to create more equity by building LHS one to match.
Although the LHS theater is a bit smaller, it would be hard to tell. Seating a little less than 800 people, the theater is steeper and has a balcony. In addition to the theater, the wing also has a music library and instrument storage, space for choir, band and orchestra, practice rooms, a theater-set building space and makeup space, as well as speech and debate, and forensics classrooms.
“All the classrooms kind of engulf the theater,” Money said. “So they’re around the theater itself. It’s very open and the main idea that we managed to do was create something that students can be proud of when they’re learning and creating things.”
An added benefit they discovered in design is the building creates a courtyard area outside where the cafeteria is. The courtyard has a tiered performance space with a donated addition of “The Trebel Clef” artwork, purchased with donated funds, that was featured in the city of Liberty’s rotating art display a couple of years back.
“We have a space where kids can go outside for lunch safely,” Money said.
Money continued to say that LHS had been struggling to find space for large groups and now they have added spacious, multiuse areas.
To further their added space, now that students are occupying the new wing, the old space will receive a makeover.
“The former fine arts wing is currently being renovated to serve the broader LHS community as space for innovative learning, networking, classrooms and larger gatherings,” Anderson said. “Construction should be complete by December 1 of this year.”
Money added that the old renovated space will go by the title “The Edge.”
Also being converted is the Little Theater, which will become a black box theater for smaller more intimate performances.
“The thing that I’m excited about is the input and the journey that we’ve done to go through and just watching it grow and morph into everything that you’ve been talking about for two years,” Money said. “Just finally seeing it, that’s really cool.”
Of the bond fund borrowed, Anderson said the LHS fine arts wing cost a total of $17.8 million.
“For too long, LHS has had to make do with a smaller theater space and had to find creative ways to best utilize it for their programming needs,” he said. “This was limiting and created numerous stress points. While their work over the decades to serve students has been commendable, having this new space will significantly open up opportunities for today’s students as well as all those who will enjoy this space in the decades to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.