Blue Jays work to finish yearbook

LIBERTY — Even though the 2019-20 school year has been disrupted and students won’t be able to participate in many springtime traditions, one part of the year will remain the same: the yearbook.
Staff of the Liberty High School yearbook has been working hard in never-before-experienced conditions to complete their yearbook and provide lasting memories of the entire year.
“Yearbook and Photo Jay worked hard together and communicated during this coronavirus break. If it weren’t for our teamwork and communication, we would not have met the deadline," said sophomore photographer Emra Tmusic. "I am proud of both sides for working hard and getting things done.”
The COVID-19 pandemic changed many plans for this yearbook staff. This year's spring sports were canceled, prom was rescheduled and the team is working remotely to finish this year's edition, a press release states.
Staff members worked through these challenges and students at Liberty High School can expect to receive their books, the release continued. Distribution plans will be announced later in the year.
“It has definitely been difficult to finish the yearbook since our school was canceled due to the coronavirus but, through this transition, we have become very close as a staff and were able to communicate daily to successfully finish our book," said Paige Magera, a sophomore editor. "Although these circumstances are not ideal, as a staff we have worked very hard and are sure that the entire school will enjoy receiving the yearbook and reminiscing over the good times we had before the school year was moved online."
With an In the Blink of an Eye yearbook, students will be able to revisit their memories of the entire school year, even decades from now. Although students are missing many springtime school highlights, anyone can get a yearbook to remember the whole year.
Yearbooks can be purchased online at yearbookforever.com. Books are $65 each.
