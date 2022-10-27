CLAY COUNTY — A man killed in the rural Clay County bridge collapse Wednesday, Oct. 26 has been identified as Connor Ernst, 22, of California, Missouri.

“It took Kearney Fire and Rescue approximately 50 minutes to free Mr. Ernst from wet concrete and rubble after the collapse,” said Clay County Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd Thursday, Oct. 27.

Aerial footage of bridge collapse

