Bulldogs applaud Variety KC for adaptive bike donation

Kearney students with disabilities are benefitting from a specialized adaptive bike purchased with grant funds provided by Variety KC.

 Submitted photo/Kearney School District

KEARNEY — Gunnar is on a roll.

A charismatic third-grader at Hawthorne Elementary School, Gunnar is one of many students with disabilities who are already benefiting from a specialized adaptive bike purchased with grant funds provided by Variety KC. He spun around the school gym and smiled wide when asked if he was having fun.

