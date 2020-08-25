On Wednesday, Aug. 26, two of Kansas City’s iconic buildings, the Marriott Hotel and the Power and Light Apartment Building, recognized the 100-year celebration of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. The buildings were lit in purple, white and gold, colors the suffragists wore in parades and while picketing the White House. The colors stand for justice, purity and courage.
The 19th Amendment text is simple: "The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”
Gaining the right for women to vote took decades of grassroots organizing, starting in the 1820s with reform groups including temperance leagues and the abolitionist movement, created to end the Atlantic slave trade, to end U.S. slavery and set slaves free.
The first women’s rights convention was held in 1848 in Seneca Falls, New York, blending concerns about women’s equality and abolition.
Although both the Civil War and World War I interrupted efforts for women to gain the right to vote, between 1910 and 1918, 17 states including Kansas, gave women the right to vote.
Missouri women began petitioning the General Assembly for the right to vote in 1865 after the Civil War ended. Only 54 years later, in April, 1919, Missouri voted to give women the right to vote and with passage of the 19th Constitutional Amendment, becoming the 11th state to ratify it. It would be another year before Tennessee was the 36th and final state to ratify the amendment and add it to the U.S. Constitution.
It took the 1965 Voting Rights Act to ensure all Black women had access to the polls and begin to overcome years of voter suppression and intimidation at the polls.
Access to the polls has helped with women's representation. Today, in combined houses, Kansas has 40% female legislators. In Missouri, it is 25%. In the U.S. Congress, its 23% female House representatives and 26% female senators.
Also celebrating 100 years, the League of Women Voters continues to work to register, educate and encourage voters to exercise their right to vote.
Cheryl Barnes
League of Women Voters — Kansas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.