Missouri was the 11th state to ratify the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Missouri Gov. Frederick Gardner signed a resolution ratifying the 19th Amendment on July 3. However, it wasn’t until August 1920 that two-thirds of the states ratified the amendment. On July 3, 2019, a statue honoring suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony was unveiled on the southeast lawn of the Clay County Administration Building in downtown Liberty. This year marks the 100th anniversary of women having the right to vote.