The May 6 article, "Moving Forward," needs clarification. While Theresa Byrd is among the leadership of the Clay County African American Legacy Inc., Byrd is part of the Clay Countians for Inclusion, which is seeking the removal of the Confederate statue and monument. Currently, the CCAAL is working to create a Liberty African American Legacy Memorial.

