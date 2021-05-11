The May 6 article, "Moving Forward," needs clarification. While Theresa Byrd is among the leadership of the Clay County African American Legacy Inc., Byrd is part of the Clay Countians for Inclusion, which is seeking the removal of the Confederate statue and monument. Currently, the CCAAL is working to create a Liberty African American Legacy Memorial.
Latest News
- Smithville baseball clinches Suburban Blue conference title
- Liberty outlasts Liberty North; Eagles settle conference crown
- Kearney girls soccer sweeps season series with Smithville
- Liberty North soccer clinches Suburban Gold conference title
- Smithville boys golf wins district title for 2nd straight season
- 2 Liberty boys golfers advance to state tournament
- GardaWorld Announces Security Services Executive Appointments
- Missouri firms would pay a combined corporate tax rate of 30.6% under Biden plan
Most Popular
Articles
- ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Bad News Hits Hard (RECAP)
- Charges filed in roadside assault case
- This is the Least Expensive Zip Code in Missouri
- Christie Brinkley: My hip replacement was depressing
- Contractor charged with fraud in Clay, Jackson counties
- Commissioners stop spending on Annex project
- Halfway house resident charged with child porn possession
- Platte-Clay Electric returns $3.4 million to members as bill credits
- Liberty man faces multiple felonies for sex with minor
- Northland mass vaccine site closes after administering nearly 100,000 vaccinations
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.