Clay County celebrates dramatic growth, improvements countywide

Clay County Economic Development Council Chair Julie Sola introduces Clay County Presiding Commission Jerry Nolte during the State of the Cities lunch March 30.

 Submitted photo

CLAY COUNTY — Several new announcements, some eye-popping numbers and the traditional good humor highlighted the 2023 Clay County State of the Cities/County luncheon at Harrah’s North Kansas City Thursday, March 30.

Economic Development Council Chair Julie Sola opened the meeting and shared one development that may not happen, but represents an important recognition of Clay County. A nearby, North Kansas City site is among the top five suggested for a “downtown” Royals baseball stadium. Although it’s likely a Jackson County location will get the final nod, the inclusion of Clay County is significant.

