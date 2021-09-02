KANSAS CITY-NORTH — On the morning of Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, more than 700 runners are expected to participate in the 10th annual Kansas City Temple Run. The race starts at 9 a.m. at the Kansas City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 6751 NE 70th St.
This free, family run benefits nonprofit Amethyst Place, which has a mission to help families receive safe housing, basic needs and other resources. All participants are asked to donate items needed by Amethyst Place. The Temple Run is open to all and offers a 5K run, 3K family walk and a kids’ 100-yard dash.
For additional information: visit amethystplace.or/donateitems or KANSASCITYTEMPLERUN.org.
