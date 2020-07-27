2 campaigns aid Kearney Food pantry

KEARNEY — Those seeking to help their neighbors and fellow families in Kearney ahead of the new school year can participate in two campaigns to aid the Kearney Food Pantry.
Thanks to the generosity of two Kearney families, anyone who makes a monetary donation now through Sept. 1 will have those funds matched up to $35,000.
"Please help us feed our neighbors. Your donation will be doubled," states a pantry release. The pantry, located at 115 E. Washington St., serves families and individuals in the Kearney School District boundaries. Monetary donations can be made on the pantry's website at kearneyfoodpantry.com.
In addition to monetary campaign, Nuts and Bolts Hardware of Kearney will host a Stuff the Truck donation drive Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Kearney Price Chopper location off Watson Drive. During the event, donors can drop off shelf-stable food and personal hygiene items at a designated truck to be delivered to the pantry later that day.
Volunteers of the pantry say donations are needed and appreciated as the coronavirus pandemic and related economic hardships created a greater need in the community. The pantry is open to those who need assistance from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
For more pantry details including a list of most needed items, visit the pantry website or call 903-4763.
