Missouri youth gathered with others from across the nation to participate in the 2021 National 4-H Congress held in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 26-30.
During National 4-H Congress, youth participated in a wide range of educational workshops, service-learning projects, and keynote speaker presentations. Youth also had the opportunity to tour Atlanta’s landmarks such as Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium, College Football Hall of Fame, Centennial Olympic Park, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center. This year’s event was the celebration of the 100th National 4-H Congress.
Missouri’s delegation consisted of 39 youth from across the state. Typically, 20 youth are selected to attend this national event each year. However, with the 2020 National 4-H Congress being canceled, Missouri 4-H was able to take youth selected for both years to the 2021 event.
This year’s delegation included David Farr and Rachel Wiese from Clay County.
For more information about 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu or contact your local MU Extension Center.
