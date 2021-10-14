Two Halloween events are available to families starting this weekend. More upcoming events will be published in a coming edition of the Courier-Tribune.
The Northland Rolladium, 1020 Kent St., Liberty, will host its second annual Trunk or Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
There will be treats and a chance to skate for free. For other information, call 792-0590 or email northlandsk8@gmail.com.
Metropolitan Community College's Maple Woods campus will offer a drive-thru Honk & Howl from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, in the school’s parking lots 3 and 4, 2601 NE Barry Road.
This socially distant trunk or treat will have families drive through a “spooky” parking lot and get treats from trunks. The event is described as appropriate for all ages. Food trucks will be available for individuals to purchase additional items.
