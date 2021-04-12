The American Red Cross is again asking the community for donations of blood, platelets and plasma to help fulfill its lifesaving mission.
"Nearly 2.6 million Red Cross volunteer donors step up every year to ensure blood is on the shelves when patients need it. The generosity of these heroes has been especially impactful over the past year as they helped the Red Cross continue to meet patient needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic," states a release.
The Red Cross urges healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to donate.
There will be a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, at Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St. Another drive is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, at the Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive in Liberty.
To schedule a donation appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) 733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
