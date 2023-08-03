LIBERTY — This weekend, two teens will present two concerts. Both will be at Corbin Theatre Stage at the Garrison Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St.

First up is Chace Curtis in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

2 teens perform this weekend at Corbin Theatre

Chace Curtis will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Curtis is a 13-year-old singer/songwriter from Liberty.
2 teens perform this weekend at Corbin Theatre

Caden Barner will perform at 2 p.m. Aug. 6. Barner is currently a junior at Liberty North and has been involved in many fine arts over the years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.