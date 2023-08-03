2 teens perform this weekend at Corbin Theatre

LIBERTY — This weekend, two teens will present two concerts. Both will be at Corbin Theatre Stage at the Garrison Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St.
First up is Chace Curtis in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Curtis is a 13-year-old singer/songwriter from Liberty. She started her love of the stage at age 8 when she went to a theater camp through Corbin Kids Company. She has since done several shows through the program, including “Annie,” “The Day Before Christmas,” The Lion King,” “Once On This Island,” and “Grease,” according to a press release.
Curtis has also been in several productions through Liberty Public Schools. She has performed in productions such as “Frozen,” “Mary Poppins,” and “Shrek.” “Shrek” led to her first lead role in a middle school production as she was chosen to play Fiona. She is also a member of the Bobby Pins acapella group at school, as well as, a member of the Junior Thespian Society, and Junior Honor Society.
She has been doing voice lessons with Laura Barge, owner of Stars of Tomorrow, for the past four years. She quickly moved to singing at Liberty Fall Fest, Veterans Day events, Hometown Holidays, St. James Holy Smoke BBQ Contest, Make Music Day, Puttin’ on the Glitz LPS Fine Arts fundraiser, Johnnie’s Bar and Grill, and other public singing engagements.
Caden Barner will perform at 2 p.m. Aug. 6.
Barner is currently a junior at Liberty North and has been involved in many fine arts over the years.
He’s been in 15 productions to date. He’s participated in many local theater shows, community concerts and took solos to state his freshman and sophomore years.
He recently finished the Kansas State University Summer Choral Institute where he was with the best choral students from around the United States, according to a press release. When Barner isn’t on stage singing and performing, he enjoys playing baseball, spending time with his family and being on the LNHS Broadcast team.
